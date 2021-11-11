Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is NFC Investments LLC’s Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 11.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after buying an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,969. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.