DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $423,418.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.