Dawn Mattoon Sells 8,535 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13.

QTRX stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

