Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

