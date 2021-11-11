Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 918.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.