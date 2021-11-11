Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE DKL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

