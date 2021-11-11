Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.33 ($186.27).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.11 and a 200-day moving average of €117.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.