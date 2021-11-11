Denali Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

