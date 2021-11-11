Denali Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $129.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

