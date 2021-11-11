Denali Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after acquiring an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

