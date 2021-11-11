Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $54,294 and have sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

