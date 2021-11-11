Denali Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $399.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

