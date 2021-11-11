Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

