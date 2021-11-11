Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

