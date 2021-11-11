Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Denison Mines by 425.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 434,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

