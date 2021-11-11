Dentacoin Hits One Day Volume of $563,205.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Dentacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $563,205.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

DCN is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Dentacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.