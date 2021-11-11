Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.46 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.71 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 53% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

