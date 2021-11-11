DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Reaches $152.01 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00009030 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $152.01 million and $475,442.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,973.92 or 1.00723739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.01 or 0.07203873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040630 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

