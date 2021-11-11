Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

