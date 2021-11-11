Desjardins Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

NYSE GIL opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

