Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €92.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.50 ($108.82).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. Krones has a 12-month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 12-month high of €92.25 ($108.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €87.62 and a 200-day moving average of €82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

