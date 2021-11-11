Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $48.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

