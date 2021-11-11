Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,822 ($36.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,950.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,032.08. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

