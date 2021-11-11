Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

