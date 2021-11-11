Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

