DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP Sells $327,000.00 in Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.