DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.