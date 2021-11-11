Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRNA. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

