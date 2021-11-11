Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,145. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

