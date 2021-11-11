DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.43 Million

Brokerages expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $240.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

