DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $7,320,672.90 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $5,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

