Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 19.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shot up 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $363.87 and last traded at $354.62. 23,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 371,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

