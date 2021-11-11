Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 23,681 Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YTEN. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 1,360.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

