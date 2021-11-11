Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Oxbridge Re worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

