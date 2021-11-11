Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

