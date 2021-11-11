Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 20,922 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $12,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

