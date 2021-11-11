Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,409 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 268,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

