Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,794 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

