Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $135,000 Position in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOSY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. MoSys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.14.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

