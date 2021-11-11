Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.