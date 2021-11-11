Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $40.38

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $42.77. Discovery shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.