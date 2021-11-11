Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $40.38

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $42.77. Discovery shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
