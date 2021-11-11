Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

