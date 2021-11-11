Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $74.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.