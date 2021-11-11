Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCBO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 165,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

