Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 1,220 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96.

MTSI opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

