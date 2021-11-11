DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.