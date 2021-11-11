DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $31.74. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 6,282 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

