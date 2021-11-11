DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.48.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.08 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

