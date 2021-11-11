Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 331,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 281,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

About Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

