DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. Acquires 400 Shares

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DTM opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

